Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$2.30 price target on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.
TSE EDR opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.73. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $285.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
