Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 23.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

NYSE:EHC traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 512,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,508. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.