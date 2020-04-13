Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Receives C$55.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,651,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.7599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

