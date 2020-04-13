Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Sells $2,283,939.06 in Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,283,939.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,413,470 shares in the company, valued at $86,405,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,708,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,619 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $799,435.30.

On Thursday, February 20th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $308,339.90.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $997,734.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $280,265.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $862,988.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $62.64 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,029,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

