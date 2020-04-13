Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Receives GBX 124.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.71 ($1.50).

ELM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elementis from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt raised Elementis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elementis to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of ELM traded up GBX 11.45 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 62.95 ($0.83). 10,000,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. The company has a market cap of $365.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In related news, insider Ralph Hewins bought 15,034 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,034 ($19,776.37). Also, insider Andrew Duff bought 44,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Insiders purchased 69,034 shares of company stock worth $3,943,400 over the last quarter.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

