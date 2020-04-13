Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.