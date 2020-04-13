Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Trimmed by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,337 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,308 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,642,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Shares of EA traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.30. 2,679,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

