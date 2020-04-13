Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Achieves $19.73 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $19.73 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00016086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, LBank and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02757642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00205444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,103,426 coins and its circulating supply is 18,281,003 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

