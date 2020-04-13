Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading Up 15.1%

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price was up 15.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20, approximately 259,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 89,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ekso Bionics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

The stock has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 286.13% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. Equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

