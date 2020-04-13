Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,721,000 after purchasing an additional 879,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

EIX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,689. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

