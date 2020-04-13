Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

