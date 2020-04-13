Edgeless (EDG) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, ABCC and Upbit. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $858,953.42 and approximately $489.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.02741762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00216687 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049476 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, ABCC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

