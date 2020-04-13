EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

EDNMY stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

