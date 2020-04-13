Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ECL stock traded down $5.20 on Monday, hitting $174.66. 1,274,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,057. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average of $188.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

