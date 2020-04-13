EBCoin (EBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,441.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. EBCoin has a market cap of $526,447.89 and $13,441.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.02749667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

