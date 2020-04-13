eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. 13,558,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,450,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

