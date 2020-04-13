Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.69

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 1058200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEA. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,503,180. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.