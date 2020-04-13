Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will report $51.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.68 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $40.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $195.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.20 million to $232.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $165.00 million, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

ESTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 534,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.