Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

