Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million.

EGBN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of EGBN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 116,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,554. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

