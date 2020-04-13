Dynamite 24-Hour Volume Reaches $156,225.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00006612 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $171,449.71 and approximately $156,225.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003838 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066985 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00378070 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001056 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009364 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012613 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,072 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

