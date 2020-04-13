Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $100.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.90 million. Duluth posted sales of $114.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $586.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.70 million to $603.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $632.63 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of DLTH stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 477,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,400. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.16. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 363,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Duluth by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 152,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

