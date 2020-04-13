DraftCoin (DFT) Price Tops $0.0024

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $21,071.31 and approximately $20.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

