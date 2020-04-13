DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $7.30 on Thursday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 182.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

