Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post sales of $356.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.70 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $338.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

DLB traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 415,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,412. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,856 shares of company stock worth $11,191,542 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

