DogeCash (DOGEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,534.86

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DogeCash has a total market cap of $14,534.86 and approximately $5.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

