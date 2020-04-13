DMarket (DMT) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. DMarket has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $255,636.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, YoBit and Tidex. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.