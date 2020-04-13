Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

