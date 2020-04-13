DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $43,500.00 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

DLR opened at $148.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 698,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

