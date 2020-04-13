Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to report $182.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.05 million and the highest is $188.50 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $102.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $733.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.57 million to $758.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $730.88 million, with estimates ranging from $692.01 million to $783.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

NYSE DSSI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56.

In other news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $46,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

