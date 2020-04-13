Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 3,040 ($39.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price target (down from GBX 3,390 ($44.59)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target (down from GBX 3,480 ($45.78)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,982.50 ($39.23).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,633 ($34.64) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,634.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,035.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). In the last three months, insiders bought 322 shares of company stock valued at $851,946.

