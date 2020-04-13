DeVault (DVT) Trading 28.7% Higher This Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, DeVault has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market capitalization of $71,289.96 and approximately $709.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 240,448,615 coins and its circulating supply is 200,582,650 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

