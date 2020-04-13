Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bunzl from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bunzl from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $33.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.