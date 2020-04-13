Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 392,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,303,000. Agree Realty comprises approximately 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.79% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADC traded up $3.87 on Monday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 492,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,189. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

