Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 5,113 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Rayonier makes up approximately 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.73% of Rayonier worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 403,663 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,152,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,388,000 after buying an additional 53,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,983,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. 795,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

