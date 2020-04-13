Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 480,220 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480,220 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.66% of F.N.B. worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $45,535,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after buying an additional 1,484,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $7,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after buying an additional 547,889 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 1,825,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

