Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 35,765 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,765 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.