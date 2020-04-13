Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 25,699 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the period. Universal makes up approximately 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Universal worth $19,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Universal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Universal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 103,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,199. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

