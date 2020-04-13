Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,288 shares during the quarter. Perspecta accounts for about 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Perspecta worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.02. 549,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,912. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

