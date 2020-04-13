Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the quarter. Cabot makes up approximately 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cabot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

NYSE CBT traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $30.63. 397,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,380. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

