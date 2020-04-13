Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases New Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 643,137 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,661,000. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

NYSE BK traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.00. 6,991,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.