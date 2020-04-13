Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 41,148 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Andersons comprises 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 3.45% of Andersons worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $9,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 313,804 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 241,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 103,158 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 83,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after buying an additional 74,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger bought 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,928. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 130,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,014. Andersons Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $596.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Andersons’s revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

