Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 22,346 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of International Paper worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.41. 3,813,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.43. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

