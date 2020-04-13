Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 212,064 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,064 shares during the quarter. Cooper Tire & Rubber accounts for 1.6% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $34,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.98. 425,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTB shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.