Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 1,126,945 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,945 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 2.49% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 49,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.51. 2,610,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

