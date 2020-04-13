Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $41.96 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the quarter. Energizer makes up 1.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Energizer worth $41,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $24,706,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after acquiring an additional 306,913 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $13,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 224,607 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.16. 806,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

