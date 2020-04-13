Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $32.99 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213,147 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International comprises 1.5% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 2.53% of Compass Minerals International worth $32,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 46.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $43.04. 314,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,145. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

