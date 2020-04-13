Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $26.54 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,080 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises about 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.19% of Conagra Brands worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 62.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 274,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 271,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

CAG traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

