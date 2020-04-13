Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $25.63 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,868 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 164,845 shares during the period. TCF Financial comprises about 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of TCF Financial worth $25,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.64. 1,817,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.