Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $19.76 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,235 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up approximately 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,076.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 319,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $86,121,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

